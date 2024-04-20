ইরানের পারমাণবিক অস্ত্রের কারখানাই ইসরায়েলের নিশানা

20 April, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 02:00 pm

ইরানের মধ্যাঞ্চলীয় ইস্পাহান শহরে ইসরায়েলের ছোড়া ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র আঘাত হানে। যদিও ইরান বলছে এই ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র বা বিস্ফোরণ বাইরের কোনো দেশে থেকে আসেনি। 

