কেরালায় আফ্রিকান ফুটবলারের সঙ্গে বর্ণবাদী আচরণ ও মারধরের ঘটনা

A #Footballer from #IvoryCoast has alleged that he was subjected to a mob attack and racial slurs at a #Football ground in #Kerala's #Malappuram district.#DairrassoubaHassaneJunior, in his complaint to the local police, said he was stoned to the ground and assaulted by a group… pic.twitter.com/YyNvh5IQU2— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 13, 2024