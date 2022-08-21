21 Aug grenade attack was not possible without Khaleda govt's help: PM Hasina

August 21st

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:45 pm

21 Aug grenade attack was not possible without Khaleda govt's help: PM Hasina

"Such an attack can not be carried out without the help of the government," PM Hasina said

Photo: Screengrab
The 21 Aug grenade attack was not possible without help from Khaleda Zia's goverment, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

"Major Dalim and Rashid were in Bangladesh at the time of the 21 August attack. When they saw that I was not dead, they left the country. Notice the statements of Begum Khaleda Zia at that time," PM Hasina said while attending a memorial programme organised to remember the victims of the 21 August, 2004 grenade attack at Bangladesh Awami League Central Office in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday (21 August).

"On 15 August, 1975, not only the president was killed, but the entire family was killed. He worked for the reconstruction of war-torn Bangladesh. He was slandered and killed," PM Hasina said. 

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League chief, added: "We were in power in 1996, we could not come to power in 2001, some of our people started plotting. I did not support American company's desire to take gas but Khaleda Zia came to power supporting it.  Various conspiracies made sure we lost. Begum Khaleda Zia came to power."

"They started torturing our leaders and activists just like the Pakistani army tortured them. A foreign ambassador was attacked. How shameful it is for a state. We rallied against it," she added. 

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League chief, reached the party's central office at around 10:30am today and placed a floral wreath at the altar built for the 21 August martyrs in front of the party's central office.

The programme started with a prayer seeking solace for the deadly grenade attack victims.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader called upon the leaders, workers, supporters and well-wishers of Awami League and its allies and fraternal organisations at all levels to observe the 'Grenade Attack Day' on August 21 with due dignity along with the countrymen following the health rules.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of the gruesome grenade attack. On this day in 2004 during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, this unprecedented grenade attack was carried out on a peaceful anti-terror rally of the Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

