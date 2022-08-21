Govt trying to bring prices under control: PM

The government is trying to bring the prices of fuel and essential commodities under control, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urging cooperation from countrymen.

"The price of fuel and various products have increased due to the economic recession in the world after the Russia-Ukraine war. We are not beyond it. Still we are trying to bring the situation under control. Everyone's cooperation is needed for this," PM Hasina said while attending a memorial programme organised to remember the victims of the 21 August, 2004 grenade attack at Bangladesh Awami League Central Office in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday (21 August).

She added that there is an energy, fuel, and food crisis all over the world.

"Expenses have increased by 10-20%. Price hikes are occurring all over the world," the premier said.

"We have been preparing for this for long. I always said to cultivate every inch of the country. But we have to consider the global situation," she added.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League chief said: "I can feel the peril of the people."

"We were forced to increased fuel prices. But we are looking for ways to get out of the situation," she further said.

She also said that the government is working on a ration card system where rice, lentils, oil and sugar would be sold at a subsidised price to 1 crore families.