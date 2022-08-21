Govt trying to bring prices under control: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:44 pm

Related News

Govt trying to bring prices under control: PM

“I can feel the peril of the people,” says PM Hasina

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:44 pm
Govt trying to bring prices under control: PM

The government is trying to bring the prices of fuel and essential commodities under control, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urging cooperation from countrymen. 

"The price of fuel and various products have increased due to the economic recession in the world after the Russia-Ukraine war. We are not beyond it. Still we are trying to bring the situation under control. Everyone's cooperation is needed for this," PM Hasina said while attending a memorial programme organised to remember the victims of the 21 August, 2004 grenade attack at Bangladesh Awami League Central Office in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday (21 August).

She added that there is an energy, fuel, and food crisis all over the world.

"Expenses have increased by 10-20%. Price hikes are occurring all over the world," the premier said. 

"We have been preparing for this for long. I always said to cultivate every inch of the country. But we have to consider the global situation," she added. 

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League chief said: "I can feel the peril of the people."

"We were forced to increased fuel prices. But we are looking for ways to get out of the situation," she further said. 

She also said that the government is working on a ration card system where rice, lentils, oil and sugar would be sold at a subsidised price to 1 crore families. 

 

 

PM Hasina / price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

1h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

2h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

42m | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

52m | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

57m | Videos
When app is a source of income

When app is a source of income

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings