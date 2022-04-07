We should refrain from wholesale support to either side

Analysis

Prof Imtiaz Ahmed
07 April, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 11:04 pm

Related News

We should refrain from wholesale support to either side

'The United States itself is still buying oil from Russia, and since the beginning of the war it has increased its oil purchases. Bangladesh has to deal with this situation maintaining friendship with all'

Prof Imtiaz Ahmed
07 April, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 11:04 pm
Dr Imtiaz Ahmed. Sketch: TBS
Dr Imtiaz Ahmed. Sketch: TBS

Bangladesh should not give whole support to either Western sanctions on Russia or subsequent countermeasures by the latter. We rather need to look at each such action on a case-by-case basis prior to voting in favour or abstaining from.

When it comes to a humanitarian issue, we must stand for it; in other cases, Bangladesh should abstain from voting on any resolutions only to corner either of the parties. 

Bangladesh will have to explain to the Western alliance and Russia that such voting at the international level will not find an exit to the war in Ukraine. The ongoing crisis must be resolved through negotiations.

The United States itself is still buying oil from Russia, and since the beginning of the war it has increased its oil purchases. Bangladesh has to deal with this situation maintaining friendship with all.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is likely to continue until midterm elections in the US next November. Capitalising on it, US President Joe Biden is trying to increase his popularity although his chances of winning are slim as he is being criticised a lot inside his own country.

We will have to look at our own interests without taking a stand for the US or Russia. We will not do anything for or against any of them so that no one becomes displeased with Bangladesh.

India is still maintaining a neutral position. The US has accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine. India has demanded an independent inquiry into such a proposal raised at the United Nation. Russia has rebuffed the allegation and called for not reaching any conclusion before the investigation into Bucha killings ends. In this case too, India's position supports Russia's statement.

The situation in Bangladesh is not like the kind of pressure exerted by the West on Pakistan for its neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. Because the history of Pakistan is different from that of Bangladesh. 

Pakistan's military has always been associated with the US, and going against Russia, the country had assisted the US in the war in Afghanistan under the Southeast Asia Treaty.

Bangladesh has never joined any country or alliance like Pakistan did and it should not join any such military alliance. Because once a country joins a military alliance, it is difficult to get out of that. We should not go for a military alliance with China, Russia or the US.

We have to be smart with our stance in the Russia-US conflict. We must tell all parties that we are with all of them. We do not want to be associated with anyone's military structure.

Imtiaz Ahmed, a professor of International Relations at the University of Dhaka, talked to TBS Special Correspondent Abul Kashem over the phone

Top News

Ukrain-Russia tensions / Russia Sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

11h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

12h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tourist train to run on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route

Tourist train to run on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route

57m | Videos
US targeting Putin’s daughters

US targeting Putin’s daughters

2h | Videos
Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

2h | Videos
Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma