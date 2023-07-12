Russia launches more air strikes on Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine as NATO meets

World+Biz

Reuters
12 July, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 01:34 pm

Related News

Russia launches more air strikes on Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine as NATO meets

Reuters
12 July, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 01:34 pm
Russia launches more air strikes on Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine as NATO meets

Russia launched a wave of kamikaze drone attacks on Kyiv and other cities for a second night in a row, Ukraine's military said on Wednesday (12 July), hours before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was due to meet NATO leaders at a summit in Lithuania.

Russia launched a total of 15 of the Iranian Shahed drones on Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine's defence forces shooting down 11 of them, the country's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ihor Taburets, the military head of the Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv, said on the Telegram messaging app that as a result of the drone strikes, two people were injured after a fire broke out in a non-residential infrastructure facility.

"A difficult night ... The enemy attacked our area with 'Shaheds'," Taburets said on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not immediately known how many drones were launched in Cherkasy and how many in Kyiv.

"The 504th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. The enemy launched another air attack on the capital," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Air raid sirens blasted over Kyiv and across Ukraine for several hours and fighting continued as NATO leaders gathered for a summit which the Kremlin criticised, warning that Moscow would respond to protect its own security.

Zelenskiy will attend the inaugural session of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. The council was established to bring Kyiv and the 31-member transatlantic military alliance closer.

"Our defence is the first priority," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram channel late on Tuesday ahead of the meeting. "More protection for our warriors - more protection of life for all Ukraine."

Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning update that Russian forces carried out 65 air strikes and fired at least 71 times from heavy weapon rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas along the frontline over the past day.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report. Russia's TASS news agency cited military groupings saying that they had repelled several Ukrainian attacks in the Luhansk region over the past day.

A night earlier, Russia launched 28 drones on Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa, with Ukraine's air defence shooting down 26 of the Shahed drones.

NATO summit / Ukrain-Russia tensions / drone attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

4h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

4h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

12m | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

1h | TBS Entertainment
Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

20h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency