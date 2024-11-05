Norway eager to work in Bangladesh's climate adaptation, crop diversification issues

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen speaks Agriculture Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowhdury at the latter’s office on 5 November 2024. Photo: PID

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen today (5 November) expressed his country's eagerness to work with Bangladesh in climate adaptation, crops diversification and fisheries sectors.

"Various Norwegian companies are interested to work in various sectors in Bangladesh as the two countries have a long standing history of mutual relations, development cooperation and trade," the envoy made the remarks while paying a call on Agriculture Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowhdury at the latter's office.

During the meeting, the adviser and the envoy discussed various issues related to food security, climate change, crop damages caused by recent flood, the law and order situation of the country and Rohingya crisis as well.

The Norwegian envoy said his country is interested to export nitrogen fertiliser to Bangladesh.

Welcoming the Norwegian delegation, adviser said there is a demand of fertilizers in the country.

"We are regularly importing fertilizers from different countries. So, Norway can export fertilizers through Government to Government (G to G) or private sector initiatives," the adviser said.

Lauding Bangladesh for giving shelter to thousands of forcibly displaced Myanmar citizen, he requested the ambassador to provide shelter of a good number of Rohingyas to Norway.

About the law and order situation in the country, the adviser said the law and order situation was improving gradually. "It won't take long time to be completely normal. It will soon become normal," he added.

In this connection, he said the government has taken measurers to recruit police personnel in different positions to maintain law and order across the country. Apart from this, he said necessary steps have been taken to bring back morals of the police forces."

About Norwegian interest to cooperate police reforms agenda, Jahangir Alam also responsible to the ministry of home affairs said that he will talk to police reform commission in this regard.

The adviser said that production of food grains in the country was damaged due to the recent floods and the government will procure some food grains.

He requested Norway to take young researchers from Bangladesh in agriculture and fisheries sectors. The ambassador assured the adviser and said that he would work sincerely in this regard.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Norway Embassy were present, among others.