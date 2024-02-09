Colourful cauliflower: Agri revolution in Sitakunda

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohammad Habibullah and farmer Nur Ahmad hold up the novel type of yellow cauliflowers at a field at Nunachhara village under Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram. Photo: Collected

Nestled amidst the verdant landscapes of Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila, a colourful revolution is underway in the agricultural sector as farmers embrace the cultivation of vibrant cauliflower varieties, which come in different colours.

The changed hues also command a premium price, winning them the farmers' favour.

Characterised by its eye-catching yellow hue, colourful cauliflower has emerged as another diversified product. Unlike traditional white cauliflower, this variety offers several advantages, including faster growth rates, larger sizes, and resistance to pests and diseases.

Moreover, its nutritional profile, rich in vitamin A and other essential nutrients, has captured the attention of health-conscious consumers, driving up demand and prices in local markets.

Jahangir Alam, a farmer in the Faujdarhat area, told TBS, "For the first time, the upazila agriculture officer collected yellow cauliflower seeds for me. Later, he taught me the cultivation of the variety. I have planted 2,000 seedlings this year. No chemical pesticides or herbicides need to be applied in this cauliflower field."

He said there is a high demand for yellow cauliflower in the market because it also tastes better.

"Currently, white cauliflower is priced at Tk40-50 each while yellow cauliflower is sold at Tk100-110. As such, this cauliflower is very profitable. But the labour is the same, and the cost is less. I supply to reputed super shops of the city along with various markets," he added further.

Jahangir's success has attracted more farmers.

Farmer Nur Ahmad of Nunachhara village of Sitakunda municipality shared his success story, stating, "I have planted 1,500 yellow cauliflower seedlings in my 15 decimal land. Last season I planted only 300 saplings. I have learned that these seeds have been collected from India. I have grown this plantation because it is more profitable. We are getting all kinds of cooperation, including seeds and sex pheromone traps, from the upazila agriculture department. Agriculture officials are making regular visits. As the market price is high, other farmers are encouraged to cultivate."

The journey of colourful cauliflower's rise to prominence traces back to the efforts of pioneering farmers like Md Jahangir Alam, who took the leap of faith to cultivate this new crop.

Alam's journey began with the support of initiatives such as the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 2, which aimed to promote agricultural innovation and improve nutrition outcomes.

Through collaborative efforts with agricultural authorities and research institutions, Alam and fellow farmers received training, resources, and technical assistance to kickstart their colourful cauliflower ventures.

The results were nothing short of astounding. In just 45 days, colourful cauliflower plants yielded bountiful harvests, far surpassing the expectations of farmers. What began as a small-scale experiment on a few decibels of land has now burgeoned into a thriving agricultural enterprise, with colourful cauliflower fields stretching across Sitakunda's countryside.

The success stories of early adopters like Alam inspired a wave of enthusiasm among neighbouring farmers, sparking a cascade of interest and adoption across the region.

Today, the landscape of Sitakunda is adorned with rows of golden cauliflower blooms, a testament to the transformative power of agricultural innovation.

The impact of this phenomenon extends beyond economic gains; it signifies a shift towards sustainable farming practices and a reimagining of traditional agricultural norms. By embracing colourful cauliflower cultivation, farmers have reduced reliance on chemical pesticides and fertilisers, opting instead for organic methods that promote environmental stewardship and long-term soil health.

Sitakunda Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohammad Habibullah highlighted the nutritional benefits of the cauliflowers and emphasised their importance in meeting dietary needs. "Under the partner project, efforts are underway to support farmers in increasing production and delivering nutritious food to the public," he said.

Abdus Sobhan, Deputy Director of Chattogram District Agriculture Extension Department told TBS, "The cultivation of colourful cauliflower represents more than just a shift in farming practices; it signifies a movement towards a brighter, more sustainable future for agriculture in Bangladesh.

"We are planning to encourage at least five farmers in each upazila to cultivate yellow cauliflower in the next season," he said.

As Sitakunda continues to pave the way for agricultural innovation, the legacy of colourful cauliflower serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for farmers across the nation, illuminating a path toward prosperity, resilience, and nutritional abundance.