Yellen says US will impose consequences on countries abusing economic order

USA

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 09:27 am

Related News

Yellen says US will impose consequences on countries abusing economic order

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 09:27 am
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference, ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 14, 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference, ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 14, 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the United States will impose harsh consequences on countries that break the international economic order.

"Economic integration has been weaponised by Russia," she said, calling for all responsible countries to unite in opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Yellen said in remarks prepared for the event she was heartened by conversations with Korean counterparts on a proposed cap on the price of Russian oil.

Yellen has said she will discuss the oil price cap proposal with top officials in Seoul.

She is in South Korea on the final leg of her 11-day visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

World+Biz / Global Economy

Janet Yellen / US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen / US economy / Global economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

21h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

22h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

46m | Videos
Betel leaf production in Banshkhali increased, but traders still counting loss

Betel leaf production in Banshkhali increased, but traders still counting loss

51m | Videos
TBS Special: Money flow

TBS Special: Money flow

11h | Videos
US lifts ban on Russian food exports

US lifts ban on Russian food exports

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership