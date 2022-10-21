US State Dept approves potential sale of SM-6 missiles to Japan, Pentagon says

USA

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 12:39 pm

Related News

US State Dept approves potential sale of SM-6 missiles to Japan, Pentagon says

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 12:39 pm
US State Dept approves potential sale of SM-6 missiles to Japan, Pentagon says

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I missiles and related equipment to Japan for an estimated cost of $450 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The Japanese government has asked to buy as many as 32 of the SM-6 missiles as well as other equipment and services, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve Japan's Air Defense and Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities against potential adversaries in the region," the statement said.

The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense, it said.

World+Biz

US-Japan / missiles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

1h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

2h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

3h | Panorama
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

41m | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

2h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

16h | Videos
LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning