US to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say

USA

Reuters
12 February, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 09:13 am

Commercial satellite images published by a private US company showed new Russian military deployments at several locations near Ukraine

US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division walk near the G2A Arena following their arrival at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland February 8, 2022. Photo :Reuters
US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division walk near the G2A Arena following their arrival at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland February 8, 2022. Photo :Reuters

The United States will be sending 3,000 additional troops to Poland in the coming days to try and help reassure NATO allies, four US officials told Reuters on Friday, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine.

Russia is massing more troops near Ukraine and an invasion could come at any time, perhaps before the end of this month's Winter Olympics, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Commercial satellite images published by a private US company showed new Russian military deployments at several locations near Ukraine.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the US troop deployment will come from the 82nd Airborne Division and not from within US forces in Europe.

One of the officials described it as a significant deployment.

They are in addition to the 8,500 troops already on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed and the nearly 3,000 American troops the administration said earlier this month it would deploy to Poland and Romania.

President Joe Biden met his national security advisers in the White House Situation Room Thursday night to discuss Russia's ongoing military buildup around Ukraine.

Russia has already massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and this week it launched joint military exercises in neighboring Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.

Moscow denies plans to invade Ukraine, but says it could take unspecified "military-technical" action unless a series of demands are met, including promises from NATO never to admit Ukraine and to withdraw forces from Eastern Europe.

The United States and Britain have both warned an invasion could come within days.

While the United States does not have any ships in the Black Sea currently, the US Navy has sent four additional destroyers to Europe in recent weeks.

