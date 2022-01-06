US faced with structural political problems: Guardian

06 January, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 12:51 pm

Photo :The Guardian
Photo :The Guardian

The political problems facing the United States are structural and immediate, with even simple government tasks becoming "increasingly impossible" to carry out, an article published by The Guardian has said.

Drawing a parallel between the eve of the first civil war in the United States and what the country is undergoing today, Stephen Marche, a culture writer based in Toronto, noted in the article published on Tuesday that the United States is heading for a civil war once more.

"The American political system has become so overwhelmed by anger that even the most basic tasks of government are increasingly impossible," Marche added.

The author continued by outlining the problems, among which are decreasing legitimacy of the legal system and falling trust in the government.

"The consequences of the breakdown of the American system are only now beginning to be felt," he said, noting the rising threats against members of Congress.

"Most of the American right have abandoned faith in government as such," Marche said. As for the American left, "they are starting to figure out that the system which they give the name of democracy is less deserving of the name every year."

