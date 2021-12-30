US Covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations 'comparatively' low despite Omicron surge, CDC director says

30 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 02:57 pm

The average number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record high on Wednesday

Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations are "comparatively" low as the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday as cases in the United States reached a record high.

"In a few short weeks Omicron has rapidly increased across the country, and we expect will continue to circulate in the coming weeks. While cases have substantially increased from last week, hospitalizations and deaths remain comparatively low right now," she said, referring to overall cases.

The current seven-day daily average of cases is up 60% over the previous week to about 240,400 per day, she said. The average daily hospitalization rate for the same period is up 14% to about 9,000 per day and deaths are down about 7% at 1,100 per day, Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing.

The average number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record high on Wednesday.

