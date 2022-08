U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a town hall at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations with members of staff in New York City, U.S., May 19, 2022. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

The United States is concerned by reports that British, Swedish and Croatian nationals were being charged by "illegitimate authorities in eastern Ukraine", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Russia and its proxies have an obligation to respect international humanitarian law, including the rights & protections afforded to prisoners of war," Blinken wrote on Twitter.