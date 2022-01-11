US breaks Covid-19 hospitalisation record at over 132,000 as Omicron surges

Dr Zafia Anklesaria attends to a COVID-19 patient at a hospital during the coronavirus outbreak, in Los Angeles, US on May 18, 2020. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Covid-19 hospitalisations in the United States reached a record high on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as a surge in infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant strains health systems in several states.

There were 132,646 people hospitalised with Covid, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year.

Hospitalisations have increased steadily since late December, doubling in the last three weeks, as Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, and Wisconsin have reported record levels of hospitalised Covid-19 patients recently, according to the Reuters analysis.

While potentially less severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by the Omicron variant could strain the hospital systems, some of which have already suspended elective procedures as they struggle to handle the surge of patients amid staff shortages.