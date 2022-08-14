US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos, Republican report says

USA

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:24 pm

Related News

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos, Republican report says

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:24 pm
Afghan Commando forces armoured convoy leaves toward the front line, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan Commando forces armoured convoy leaves toward the front line, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Former Afghan security personnel with sensitive knowledge of US operations left behind by the American evacuation operation are vulnerable to recruitment or coercion by Russia, China and Iran, Republican lawmakers said on Sunday, noting that President Joe Biden's administration failed to prioritize evacuating them.

"This is especially true given reports that some former Afghan military personnel have fled to Iran," minority Republicans of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a report on the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

The Biden administration, the report said, failed to prioritize evacuating US-trained Afghan commandos and other elite units in the shambolic Aug. 14-30, 2021, US troop pullout and evacuation operation at Kabul international airport.

Thirteen US soldiers died and hundreds of US citizens and tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans were left behind during the operation.

The administration calls the operation an "extraordinary success" that flew more than 124,000 Americans and Afghans to safety and wound up an "endless" war in which some 3,500 US and allied troops, and hundreds of thousands of Afghans died.

But hundreds of US-trained commandos and other former security personnel and their families remain in Afghanistan amid reports the Taliban have been killing and torturing former Afghan officials, allegations the militants deny.

Those former personnel "could be recruited or coerced into working for one of America's adversaries that maintains a presence in Afghanistan, including Russia, China, or Iran," the Republican report said.

It called that possibility a "major national security risk" because those Afghans "know the US military and intelligence community's tactics, techniques, and procedures."

Some US officials and experts say Biden has sought to move on from Afghanistan without properly assessing the war's lessons and without accountability for the chaotic evacuation. 

The Republican report wedded new details of the extraction operation with congressional testimony and military and news reports to show how the administration overrode US commanders' advice, failed to adequately plan and disregarded the Taliban's violations of a 2020 pullout deal.

In another finding, it said the administration waited until hours before the Taliban seized Kabul to make key evacuation decisions.

They included asking other countries to host transit centers for thousands of Afghan evacuees who worked for the US government during the 20-year American intervention and others at risk of Taliban retribution, said the report.

"Very little was done to prepare for a Taliban takeover of the country" or for the evacuation, it said.

World+Biz

Afghan commandos / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

10h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

15h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"We got caught in the cyclone while shooting Hawa"

"We got caught in the cyclone while shooting Hawa"

3h | Videos
Get your child's Covid vaccine registration done in few easy steps

Get your child's Covid vaccine registration done in few easy steps

3h | Videos
UN expresses concern over Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuke plant

UN expresses concern over Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuke plant

4h | Videos
ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador