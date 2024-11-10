Republicans on brink of clinching US House control

USA

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 06:55 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 07:15 am

Related News

Republicans on brink of clinching US House control

With votes still being counted from the Nov. 5 general election, Republicans had won 212 seats in the 435-member House, according to Edison Research, which projected on Friday night that Republican Jeff Hurd had enough votes to keep Republican control of Colorado's 3rd congressional district

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 06:55 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 07:15 am
The White House.
The White House.

Republicans on Saturday appeared close to clinching control of the US House of Representatives, a critical element for President-elect Donald Trump to advance his agenda when he returns to the White House in January.

With votes still being counted from the Nov. 5 general election, Republicans had won 212 seats in the 435-member House, according to Edison Research, which projected on Friday night that Republican Jeff Hurd had enough votes to keep Republican control of Colorado's 3rd congressional district.

Republicans need to win six more seats to keep control of the House and they already have enough victories to wrest control of the US Senate from Democrats, though Edison Research projected late on Friday that Democratic US Senator Jacky Rosen won reelection in Nevada.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With Trump's victory in the presidential election and Republican control of the Senate already decided, keeping hold of the House would give Republicans sweeping powers to potentially ram through a broad agenda of tax and spending cuts, energy deregulation and border security controls.

Results of 19 House races remain unclear, mostly in competitive districts in Western states where the pace of vote counting is typically slower than in the rest of the country.

Ten of the seats are currently held by Republicans and nine by Democrats. Fourteen seats were widely seen as competitive ahead of the election.

Republican senators will decide next week who will serve as the party's leader in the Senate in 2025 with John Thune, John Cornyn and Rick Scott vying for the job. On Saturday, Senators Bill Hagerty and Rand Paul endorsed Scott over the more senior Thune and Cornyn, who have been viewed as favourites.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

US Republican Party / US Election 2024 / US House of Representatives

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

12h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

13h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

13h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

22h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

11h | Videos
Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

11h | Videos
Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

13h | Videos
ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

13h | Videos