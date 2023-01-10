Powell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid social policy

USA

Reuters
10 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:13 pm

Related News

Powell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid social policy

Reuters
10 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:13 pm
US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in Washington, US, September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in Washington, US, September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Federal Reserve's independence from political influence is central to its ability to battle inflation, but requires it stay out of issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally established mandate, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

"Restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise interest rates to slow the economy. The absence of direct political control over our decisions allows us to take these necessary measures without considering short-term political factors," Powell said in remarks to a forum on central bank independence sponsored by the Swedish central bank.

But "we should 'stick to our knitting' and not wander off to pursue perceived social benefits that are not tightly linked to our statutory goals and authorities," Powell said. "Taking on new goals, however worthy, without a clear statutory mandate would undermine the case for our independence."

Though Powell said the Fed's regulatory powers give it a "narrow" role to ensure financial institutions "appropriately manage" the risks they face from climate change, "we are not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'"

"Without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals," he said. "Decisions about policies to directly address climate change should be made by the elected branches of government and thus reflect the public's will as expressed through elections," he told the forum in Stockholm.

Powell's comments, particularly about climate change, are not new.

But the restatement came in sharp terms as his first public remarks since the U.S. Republican Party installed one of its members as Speaker of the House of Representatives, and began selecting new chairs for the committees that oversee federal government operations including the Fed.

Powell, now in his fifth year as Fed chair, has put a high priority on building strong relationships with elected officials from both major U.S. parties, but faced criticism from some Republicans for, in their view, allowing the Fed to wander from its core responsibilities into areas like climate change and the economics of race.

STAYING ON MISSION

Climate change has been a particular flashpoint.

While Powell's view of the Fed's role stands in contrast to major central banks in Europe that have integrated green economy efforts into their policymaking, it recognizes the more divided politics in the United States.

Powell appeared to nod to that in his comments in Stockholm.

To maintain authority over its core mission of managing inflation and demand, "we need to deserve it, and that means stick to that work and don't look for broader things," Powell said. "We shouldn't be getting ahead of where the public is if there's no specific mandate. In the case of the U.S. that's a particularly salient point."

There's even disagreement within the Fed over the appropriate stance on climate risks.

When the Fed recently asked for public comment about "a high-level framework for the safe and sound management of exposures to climate-related financial risks," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he did not support issuing guidance on the issue because while "climate change is real...I disagree with the premise that it poses a serious risk" to financial stability.

When it comes to inflation, however, Powell said it was critical the Fed retain the ability to manage as it sees fit - raising interest rates to control inflation even if that means slower growth and higher unemployment.

Powell said he felt that principle is "well understood and broadly accepted," in the United States, embodied in a federal law that charges the Fed with maintaining maximum employment and stable prices.

 

World+Biz

Jerome Powell / Fed / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1h | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

15h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

16h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

2h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

16h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index