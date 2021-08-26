"A number" of US service officials killed in Kabul airport attack: Pentagon

USA

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 11:54 pm

FILE PHOTO: A US Marine passes out water to evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: A US Marine passes out water to evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via REUTERS

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed in a tweet that "a number" of US service members were killed in the Kabul airport attack. 

Kirby made the statement in a social media post on Twitter on Thursday but did not provide any exact numbers.

Kirby stated that a number of others are currently being treated for wounds and the US is aware that Afghans "fell victim" to this attack. 

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of those killed and injured," Kirby said. 

