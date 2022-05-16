Melania Trump teases second term as first lady during interview

In Melania Trump's first interview since leaving the White House, the former US first lady hinted that there is a chance she could live there again as former President Donald Trump teases a 2024 reelection bid.

"I think we achieved a lot in four years of the Trump administration," Melania Trump told Fox News during an interview (15 May).

"Never say never," she said when asked if she could be living in the White House again should her husband run for reelection.

During the interview, Melania discussed what she called her "NFT projects."

The former first lady has designed and put up for sale on her personal website several non-fungible tokens, which are digital collectibles authenticated by the blockchain that is often a piece of digital art.

All of the items Melania is selling can only be purchased via cryptocurrency, and the first lot of items put up for sale earlier this year failed to reach its desired monetary threshold of $250,000 for an opening bid.

The most recent NFT, titled "The MetaRose," is a blue rose that animates. Typically, most modern first ladies establish foundations or organisations -- generally not-for-profit -- that further the initiatives they began during their White House tenures.

Melania said again during the interview that "some of the proceeds" of the sale of the NFTs -- which are listed at $150 each -- will go toward supporting foster children.