Judge rejects Republican move to restrict overseas voting in Michigan

Reuters
22 October, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 11:48 am

Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump looks on as Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris&#039; face appears as a video plays on a screen, during a rally at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, US October 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump looks on as Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris' face appears as a video plays on a screen, during a rally at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, US October 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

A judge in Michigan on Monday rejected an effort by the Republican Party to block some Americans who are living overseas from voting in the battleground state.

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit earlier this month arguing that election laws in the state improperly allowed US citizens living abroad who had never lived in Michigan - but whose relatives had - to vote there.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Sima Patel said in a ruling that the language being challenged by Republicans was consistent with federal and state law.

"There is no ground to invalidate it," Patel wrote.

A US citizen who never lived in the US but who has a parent, legal guardian or spouse who last lived in Michigan is eligible to vote in the state so as long as the citizen has not registered or voted in another state, according to Michigan's secretary of state election officials manual.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said citizens living in Michigan should not have "their votes cancelled by those who've never lived in the state."

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

Some 2.9 million US citizens living abroad were eligible to vote in 2020, though fewer than 8% of them did, according to the Federal Voting Assistance Program, a government entity that helps military members and other US citizens living abroad with election logistics.

