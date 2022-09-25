Joe Biden pushes for assault weapons ban in US

25 September, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 01:34 pm

U.S. President Joe Biden discusses the United States' response to Russian invasion of Ukraine and warns CEOs about potential cyber attacks from Russia at Business Roundtable's CEO Quarterly Meeting in Washington, DC, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reiterating his previous stance, US President Joe Biden pushed for a ban on assault weapons in the US on Saturday. 

In a tweet, Joe Biden said, "It's time we ban assault weapons in this country." The tweet comes after Biden's concerted efforts to ban assault weapons which are at the centre of his administration's Safer America Plan.

In an address last month, Joe Biden had said that he was "determined" to achieve an assault weapons ban in the US.

"I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country. Determined. I did it once before. And I'll do it again. For many of you at home, I want to be clear. It's not about taking away anybody's guns. In fact, we should be treating responsible gun owners as examples, how every gun owner should be," Biden had said.

"Over 48,000 people died from gunshot wounds in 2021 in the United States of America. Over 26,000 by suicide," he added.

Joe Biden had also attacked the National Rifle Association (NRA) in his speech then touting his bipartisan gun control law.

"… the NRA, the vast majority of congressional Republicans, voted against it, saving lives and keeping America safe. But guess what? We took on the NRA, we're gonna take them on again. And we won and we will win again. We're not stopping here," the US President had said.

