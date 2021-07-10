Haiti's senate says its head should replace assassinated president

Police officers walk near the private residence of Haiti&#039;s President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead by gunmen with assault rifles, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Police officers walk near the private residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead by gunmen with assault rifles, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Haiti's senate, which currently comprises just a third of its usual 30 senators, nominated on Friday its head Joseph Lambert to be interim president after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The move plunges Haiti deeper into political crisis with its constitution unclear as to who should take over the reins of power in this kind of situation and rival political factions in disagreement.

The acting interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has taken over the reins of power so far. Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said he would keep that role until presidential and legislative elections are held on Sept. 26.

