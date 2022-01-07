Citi to terminate employees unvaccinated as of 14 January

USA

Reuters
07 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 10:08 pm

Related News

Citi to terminate employees unvaccinated as of 14 January

Citigroup said in October it would require US employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of their employment

Reuters
07 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 10:08 pm
The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Citigroup Inc on Friday told its staff that it would terminate employees who are unvaccinated as of 14 January, enforcing a policy previously announced last year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Citigroup said in October it would require US employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of their employment.

The bank said at the time it was complying with the Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated, as the government remains a "large and important" client of Citi, said Sara Wechter, head of human resources, in a LinkedIn post.

Bloomberg first reported the bank's 14 January deadline on Friday.

Top News / World+Biz

Citigroup Inc / Citigroup / termination of unvaccinated employee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

5h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

6h | Panorama
The case against Big Tech

The case against Big Tech

6h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

How to compete against the five technological giants

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

7h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

11h | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

12h | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals