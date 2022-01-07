Citi to terminate employees unvaccinated as of 14 January

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Citigroup Inc on Friday told its staff that it would terminate employees who are unvaccinated as of 14 January, enforcing a policy previously announced last year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Citigroup said in October it would require US employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of their employment.

The bank said at the time it was complying with the Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated, as the government remains a "large and important" client of Citi, said Sara Wechter, head of human resources, in a LinkedIn post.

Bloomberg first reported the bank's 14 January deadline on Friday.