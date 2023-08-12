Burger King worker in the US receives $400000 in donations after his ‘exceptional commitment’ at work went viral

Burger King worker in the US receives $400000 in donations after his ‘exceptional commitment’ at work went viral

According to his GoFundMe Page, Kevin Ford who works at the Burger King in the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, has got $407,000 from donors so far

Burger King
Burger King

A worker at Burger King, has received $400,000 worth of donations after his claim of not missing a day on the job in 27 years, went viral. According to his GoFundMe Page, Kevin Ford who works at the Burger King in the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, has got $407,000 from donors so far.

In June 2022, Ford had posted a video on TikTok in which he showed the unboxing of gifts that he received from HMSHost - Burger King's partner company, after working nearly three decades for the fast food chain. Some of the items included in the bag of gifts were a Starbucks cup, a single movie ticket, and a bag of Reese's Pieces. Some of the viewers believed that the gifts didn't do justice to the commitment at work shown by Ford for the company.

Later, Ford's GoFundMe Page was launched and it went viral. Comedian David Spade had made a donation of $5,000 to it.

"As our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage," wrote his daughter Seryna in the description of his GoFundMe Page.

"My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren," added Seryna.

In April this year, Ford shared "It was about a year ago when this unthinkable power of God all changed my life forever!!!. The miracle of generosity of so many people all around the world has allowed me to save for retirement and my children's and grandchildren's futures and even to someday soon own my own home dreams really can come true."

Burger King

