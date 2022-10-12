Biden's national security plan aims at China, Russia

USA

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 10:15 pm

Related News

Biden's national security plan aims at China, Russia

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the &quot;United We Stand&quot; summit on countering hate-fueled violence, at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the "United We Stand" summit on countering hate-fueled violence, at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The White House rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday that seeks to contain China's rise while reemphasizing the importance of working with allies to tackle challenges confronting democratic nations.

The 48-page document, which was delayed by the Ukraine crisis, includes no major shifts in thinking and introduces no major new doctrines for Biden's foreign policy. Instead, the document highlights the White House view that US leadership is the key to overcoming global threats such as climate change and the rise of authoritarian regimes.

Even after the Russian invasion, China represents the most consequential challenge to the global order, it states. The US must win the economic arms race with the superpower if it hopes to retain its influence across the world, it says.

"The People's Republic of China harbors the intention and, increasingly, the capacity to reshape the international order in favor of one that tilts the global playing field to its benefit, even as the United States remains committed to managing the competition between our countries responsibly," national security advisor Jake Sullivan said in a preview of the policy on Wednesday.

Sullivan said the US must manage the relationship with China while dealing with a set of transnational challenges that are affecting people everywhere, including climate change, food insecurity, communicable diseases, terrorism, the energy transition, and inflation.

​Biden has yet to resolve some key foreign policy debates, including tariffs on Chinese goods established by his predecessor Donald Trump that cost US importers billions, and faces new ones brought into high relief by Russia's actions, including fraying relations with long-time ally Saudi Arabia and India's reliance on Russian energy.

Sullivan echoed Biden's comments from earlier in the week that the US is "reevaluating" its relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over US objections.

The administration is supposed to send the strategy to Congress at the same time it submits its proposed budget. That happened on March 28.

Sullivan said the Ukraine crisis did delay but did not "fundamentally alter" Biden's approach to foreign policy. However, it did serve as a real-world example of the policy in action, he said.

"I do believe that it presents in living color the key elements of our approach – the emphasis on ally, the importance of strengthening the hand and the democratic world, standing up for fellow democracies and for democratic values."

World+Biz / China

Biden / US national security / Russia / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

13h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

12h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

11h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

12h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

2h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

5h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back