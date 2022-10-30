Biden votes in US midterm elections

Politics

BSS/AFP
30 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:04 pm

Related News

Biden votes in US midterm elections

BSS/AFP
30 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:04 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on CHIPS manufacturing, at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York, U.S., October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on CHIPS manufacturing, at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York, U.S., October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

President Joe Biden cast his ballot in the US midterms Saturday, participating in early voting ahead of elections that could cost his Democrats their Congressional majority.

Accompanied by his granddaughter Natalie, who was voting for the first time, Biden cast his ballot in his hometown of Wilmington in the eastern state of Delaware.

Wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses and a navy blue blazer, the president emerged from the polling station with an "I Voted" sticker affixed to his lapel.

Biden voted just days after the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked at their California home.

The president condemned the tense political climate in the United States, which he said was exacerbated by the false claims of former president Donald Trump and his followers that the last election was stolen.

"It's one thing to condemn the violence," Biden told reporters. "But you can't condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the election was not real, that it's being stolen."

The intruder at the Pelosi home fractured her husband's skull but had intended to target the speaker herself, who, it turned out, was away in Washington.

Biden, nonetheless, assured reporters Saturday that he was "feeling good" just over a week from the election.

That said, the vast majority of polls predict that the Republican opposition will regain control of the House of Representatives.

Midterm elections are traditionally unfavorable to the ruling party, and the November vote looks to be no exception, barring a huge surprise.

"This is not a referendum. It's a choice," Biden said. "It's a fundamental choice, a choice between two very different visions for the country."

Many Americans have already cast their ballots in early voting, either by mail or directly at a polling station.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as well as 35 Senate seats, just over a third of the upper chamber. Votes will also be cast for governors in dozens of states, as well as thousands of other county and state positions.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

US midterms / Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

18h | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

1h | Panorama
Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

14h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

14h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

14h | Videos
Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 