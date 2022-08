US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to staff in the Rose Garden as he returns from Covid-19 isolation to work in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden next Tuesday will sign a bill to boost American semiconductor chip companies as they compete with China, the White House said on Wednesday.

The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games.