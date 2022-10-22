Biden says would 'make sense' for Trump to comply with subpoena

USA

BSS/AFP
22 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:41 am

Biden says would 'make sense' for Trump to comply with subpoena

President Joe Biden condemned the latest mass shooting in America. Photo: Bloomberg
President Joe Biden condemned the latest mass shooting in America. Photo: Bloomberg

President Joe Biden said Friday it would "make sense" for Donald Trump to comply with a subpoena to testify before the committee investigating his supporters' assault on Congress last year.

Trump received a summons from the House of Representatives committee which has concluded that the Republican leader stoked the January 6, 2021 attack by a mob in an effort to subvert his 2020 election loss to Biden and not give up power.

In his first comments on the subpoena issued earlier Friday, Biden told MSNBC in an interview that he was "not going to opine on what he (Trump) should do."

Asked whether Trump should comply with the request, Biden responded: "it seems to me that would make sense."

"I think the committee's handled it very well."

Biden / Trump / subpoena

Comments

