Biden says will 'respect the judicial process' after son convicted

USA

AFP
11 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 10:33 pm

"I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," he said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden looks on during his visit at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to "respect the judicial process" after his son Hunter, a former drug addict, was found guilty of gun charges in the first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad," Biden said in a statement. "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.

"I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

