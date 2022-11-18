Arming teachers cannot prevent school violence: US

A man auctions off a Daniel Defense rifle during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Arming teachers will not prevent school violence as guns in the classroom create a false sense of security and could lead to more deaths, Ohio Capital Journal reported recently.

The Ohio legislature passed a law in June, authorizing teachers to carry handguns while in their classrooms. Nevertheless, this kind of response does little to actually prevent school shootings, the report said.

"Fear, anger, and frustration take over as politicians race to put solutions in place," the report said.

"Many times these solutions are reactionary and do not address the underlying issues," it added.

Arming school staff is not the answer, the report said.