Macron shuffles cabinet, eyeing reset of crisis-hit second term

Politics

BSS/AFP
21 July, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 12:11 pm

Related News

Macron shuffles cabinet, eyeing reset of crisis-hit second term

BSS/AFP
21 July, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 12:11 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a collective award ceremony for sport celebrities, at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France January 17, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a collective award ceremony for sport celebrities, at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France January 17, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government on Thursday as he looks to move on from a series of crises since his re-election last year, government sources said.

After weeks of speculation that he might change prime minister, the 45-year-old head of state said on Monday that he was sticking with under-fire Elisabeth Borne.

Advisors and ministers had long argued over whether the centrist should carry out a major overhaul of the cabinet to signal a fresh start, but in the end the reshuffle was limited in scope.

The highest-profile change saw the replacement of Pap Ndiaye, France's first black education minister, who despite a stellar CV as an academic and expert in race relations appeared to struggle in France's raucous political environment.

He was replaced by Gabriel Attal, an ambitious 34-year-old former government spokesman, while other changes took place in the health, housing and social affairs ministries.

Junior interior minister Marlene Schiappa was also sacked after she became embroiled in a scandal and irked her colleagues by posing for Playboy magazine in the middle of the protests over the pension reform in April.

Since his re-election last year, Macron has faced months of angry demonstrations over a deeply unpopular hike in the retirement age and was forced into crisis management again late last month when riots erupted nationwide.

Direction awaited

In April, the 45-year-old head of state promised to spend the next 100 days developing a new roadmap for the remaining four years of his mandate amid criticism that his government lacked a clear vision for the future.

He is yet to present it publicly or outline his thoughts in detail on the riots, which were sparked by a police officer shooting dead a 17-year-old driver at point-black range during a traffic stop in western Paris.

The most intense urban violence since 2005 sparked a debate about law and order, immigration, as well as racism and police brutality.

Despite impatience among some ruling party MPs for fresh direction, political scientist Bruno Cautres said the reshuffle "did not send a strong political message."

"It's a reshuffle to get rid of ministers who were under-performing or did not want to stay," he told AFP.

Crucially he said it did not broaden the political composition of the government, which is in a minority and must rely on opposition parties when voting on legislation.

Macron was reported to have tried to tempt figures from the opposition Republicans party which has so far remained opposed to a formal coalition with the president's centrist allies in parliament.

Macron's popularity ratings remain low but have begun to recover after suffering a near-record slump in April, with 31 percent of respondents in a 5 July poll saying they had a positive view of him.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Emmanuel Macron / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

41m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

51m | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

5h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

31m | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

17h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

21h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers