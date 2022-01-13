Kremlin gives bleak assessment of security talks with US, NATO so far

The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow viewed a sweeping sanctions bill unveiled by US Senate Democrats "extremely negatively" and that it looked like an attempt to put pressure on Moscow

Russian and U.S. flags are pictured before talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The Kremlin on Thursday gave a bleak assessment of Russia's security talks with the United States and NATO this week, describing them as "unsuccessful" and saying there was disagreement on fundamental issues.

The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow viewed a sweeping sanctions bill unveiled by US Senate Democrats "extremely negatively" and that it looked like an attempt to put pressure on Moscow.

He said the idea of imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin would be tantamount to severing relations between Moscow and Washington.

Peskov said two rounds of talks so far this week between Russia and the West had produced some "positive nuances" but Russia was looking for concrete results, not nuances.

