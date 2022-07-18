Indian presidential election underway

The election to choose the next president of India is underway as NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu faces off against the opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

Among the two candidates, Droupadi Murmu is the clear favourite to win the race, with the majority of votes expected to be cast in her favour, reports the NDTV.

The 64-year-old was a strong contender for India's highest office before the 2017 presidential elections, but Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, was ultimately the government's pick for the post.

If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal president and the second-ever female president in the history of India.

The NDA's nomination of Murmu, a tribal woman from Odisha and a former Jharkhand governor, is seen as a calculated move, drawing the support not only of Jharkhand's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, but also Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, seen as a fence-sitter.

Murmu has also been assured of support by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.