Canada PM Trudeau visits Governor General to request election

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Rideau Hall with his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien, to speak with Governor General Mary Simon in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday visited Governor General Mary Simon to ask her to dissolve Parliament and trigger a federal election next month, two years ahead of schedule.

Trudeau waved as he walked up with his family to the front entrance of Rideau Hall, the mansion in Ottawa that serves as Simon's residence. Simon is the representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state.

Trudeau is due to address reporters after the meeting. Reuters reported on Thursday that Trudeau is seeking an election on Sept 20.

Although the current Parliament's four-year term does not expire until October 2023, Trudeau is betting that high Covid-19 vaccination rates and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and strengthen his grip on power.