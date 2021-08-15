Canada PM Trudeau visits Governor General to request election

Politics

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 08:41 pm

Related News

Canada PM Trudeau visits Governor General to request election

Although the current Parliament's four-year term does not expire until October 2023, Trudeau is betting that high Covid-19 vaccination rates and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and strengthen his grip on power

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 08:41 pm
Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Rideau Hall with his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien, to speak with Governor General Mary Simon in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Rideau Hall with his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien, to speak with Governor General Mary Simon in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday visited Governor General Mary Simon to ask her to dissolve Parliament and trigger a federal election next month, two years ahead of schedule.

Trudeau waved as he walked up with his family to the front entrance of Rideau Hall, the mansion in Ottawa that serves as Simon's residence. Simon is the representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state.

Trudeau is due to address reporters after the meeting. Reuters reported on Thursday that Trudeau is seeking an election on Sept 20.

Although the current Parliament's four-year term does not expire until October 2023, Trudeau is betting that high Covid-19 vaccination rates and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and strengthen his grip on power. 

World+Biz

Canada / election / Justin Trudeau

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie