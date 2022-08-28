Saudi pilgrimage complex developer converts $1.4 billion debt to equity

Middle East

Reuters
28 August, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 12:49 pm

Related News

Saudi pilgrimage complex developer converts $1.4 billion debt to equity

Reuters
28 August, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 12:49 pm
FILE PHOTO: A general view picture shows the Kaaba as Muslim pilgrims keep social distance while performing their final Tawaf, marking the end of Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 2, 2020. Sultan Al-Masoudi/Handout via REUTERS.
FILE PHOTO: A general view picture shows the Kaaba as Muslim pilgrims keep social distance while performing their final Tawaf, marking the end of Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 2, 2020. Sultan Al-Masoudi/Handout via REUTERS.

Jabal Omar Development Company 4250.SE, one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed property developers, said on Sunday it has reached an agreement with one of its debt holders to convert 5.3 billion riyals ($1.41 billion) of debt into new shares.

Jabal Omar Development (JODC) said it will issue more than 225 million new shares "and in exchange will extinguish all debts" it owes to the Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund and "settle all rights and obligations related to the Fund."

The company operates the Jabal Omar complex of hotels and residential and commercial property within walking distance of the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. It was hard-hit when the pandemic curtailed pilgrimages.

"This is the largest and most significant transaction within our comprehensive capital structure optimization plan," JODC'S CEO Khaled Al Amoudi said in a statement.

"It will free up SAR 540 million in cash and allocate it to more productive, value-enhancing use. We have turned a critical corner and are on an accelerated journey towards our next phase of growth."

JODC in October agreed to restructure a 4.7 billion-riyal loan from Saudi British Bank and Samba Financial Group, which is now Saudi National Bank (SNB) after its merger with National Commercial Bank. The facility was increased to 5.9 billion riyals and its maturity extended to 2030. Read full story

Saudi Arabia's finance ministry, which guaranteed 1.6 billion riyals in financing for JODC in March 2021, has previously told Reuters the company is developing projects of "strategic importance".
 

Top News / World+Biz

Saudi / Jabal Omar Development Company

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the good old days 

22m | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

4h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

52m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Asia Cup 2022: Stage all set for India-Pakistan clash

1h | Videos
6 major rivers drying up from extreme weather

6 major rivers drying up from extreme weather

1h | Videos

Things to keep in mind when planning to study abroad

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay