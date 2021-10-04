At least 9 dead as Cyclone Shaheen ravages Oman, Iran

Tropical Cyclonic storm "Shaheen" ravaged parts of Oman and Iran's coastlines with vicious winds and heavy rain while killing at least nine people.

In Oman, two people died in a landslide and a child in flash flooding, reports AFP.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two Asian workers from their home hit by a landslide in the Rusayl industrial area of Muscat province, Oman's National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) said.

A child passed away and another person reportedly went missing in flash floods in the capital's province, it added.

Meanwhile, flash floods prompted evacuation from coastal areas and delayed flights to and from Oman's capital, Muscat.

The country has declared a two-day national holiday on Sunday and Monday and suspended schools and construction work.

According to ICANA reports, six people were killed in Chabahar port in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

"Infrastructure, including electrical facilities and roads, was damaged," provincial governor Hossein Modarres-Khiabani told the news agency.

"The eye of the storm was located 220 kilometres (130 miles) off the coast of the province," he added.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also went on "high alert", emergency services said.

"We would like to assure everyone that the concerned authorities are on high alert and prepared to deal with any upcoming tropical situation," its National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.