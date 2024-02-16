Israel asks World Court to reject request for Rafah emergency orders

Middle East

Reuters
16 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 09:03 am

Related News

Israel asks World Court to reject request for Rafah emergency orders

The ICJ last month ordered Israel to take all measureswithin its power to prevent its troops from committing genocideagainst Palestinians in Gaza, in a case brought by South Africa

Reuters
16 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 09:03 am
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Israel has asked the International Court of Justice to dismiss a request by South Africa to issue additional emergency measures because of Israel's plan to extend its offensive in Gaza into the city of Rafah.

In documents released on Thursday by the ICJ, also known as the World Court, Israel argued that the emergency measures issued three weeks ago already cover "the situation of hostilities in Gaza as a whole" and the court should reject the South African request.

Israel has said it is planning to expand its ground assaultinto Rafah, where over a million Palestinians have sought refugefrom the offensive that has laid waste to much of the Gaza Stripsince Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 Oct.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier this week South Africa asked the court to issue extra emergency measures to protect Palestinians' rights in Rafah.

The ICJ last month ordered Israel to take all measureswithin its power to prevent its troops from committing genocideagainst Palestinians in Gaza, in a case brought by South Africa.

Israel has denied all allegations of genocide in connectionwith its war against Islamist armed group Hamas.

It was not clear when the judges will rule on South Africa's latest request or whether they will call additional hearings to consider it.

Hamas-Israel war / World+Biz

Rafah / ICJ / Israel / Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

1d | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

12h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

13h | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

15h | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

16h | Videos