Iran suspends talks with Saudi Arabia
Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Saturday his country would host a new round of Saudi-Iranian talks starting Wednesday
Iran has suspended talks with Saudi Arabia, a website affiliated to the country's top security body reported on Sunday.
Nour news did not give additional detail as to why Iran decided to suspend the talks.