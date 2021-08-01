Iran rejects Israel's 'baseless accusations' over ship attack

Middle East

BSS/AFP
01 August, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 03:36 pm

Related News

Iran rejects Israel's 'baseless accusations' over ship attack

Two crew members were killed, in what the US military and the vessel's operator said appeared to be a drone strike

BSS/AFP
01 August, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 03:36 pm
Photo :BSS
Photo :BSS

 Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday rejected "baseless accusations" after Israel blamed its arch-foe for a deadly attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

"The Zionist regime ... must stop such baseless accusations -- and it is not their first time to direct such accusations at Iran," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in a televised press conference.

Khatibzadeh said the remarks were "condemned," adding that "Iran will not hesitate for a moment to defend its... interests and national security."

The MT Mercer Street, managed by prominent Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, was struck Thursday off the coast of Oman, in an incident Israel has blamed on Iran.

On Friday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said he had ordered the nation's diplomats to push for UN action against "Iranian terrorism".

Two crew members were killed, in what the US military and the vessel's operator said appeared to be a drone strike.

Vessel operator Zodiac Maritime said a British security guard and a Romanian crew member were killed in the attack.

The oil products tanker was travelling from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates with no cargo aboard when it was struck, Zodiac Maritime said.

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / ship attack / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house