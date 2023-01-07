Iran hangs two men accused of killing security agent during protests

Middle East

Reuters
07 January, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 08:10 pm

Related News

Iran hangs two men accused of killing security agent during protests

Reuters
07 January, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 08:10 pm
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on 16 September.

The two men executed on Saturday had been convicted of killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force militia. Three others have been sentenced to death in the same case, while 11 received prison sentences.

"Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, principle perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian were hanged this morning," the judiciary said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

The latest executions bring to four the number of protesters officially known to have been executed in the aftermath of the unrest.

Amnesty International said last month that Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others in what it called "sham trials designed to intimidate protesters in the popular uprising that has rocked the country".

It said all of those facing death sentences had been denied the right to adequate defence and access to lawyers of their choosing. Rights groups say defendants have instead had to rely on state-appointed attorneys who do little to defend them.

Amnesty said the court that convicted Karami, a 22-year-old karate champion, relied on forced confessions.

Hosseini's lawyer Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a 18 December tweet that Hosseini had been severely tortured and that confessions extracted under torture had no legal basis.

He said Hosseini was beaten with his hands and feet tied up, kicked in the head until he passed out, and subjected to electric shocks on different parts of his body.

Iran denies that confessions are extracted under torture.

Mahsa Amini died in custody in September after being arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws. The protests that ensued represent one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday named hardline police official Ahmad Reza Radan as the new national police commander, state media reported.

Radan, who was placed under US sanctions in 2010 for human rights violations, has frequently called for strict enforcement of the country's Islamic dress code for women during his earlier police positions.

The Basij force, affiliated with Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, has been behind much of the crackdown against protesters.

Iran, which has blamed the unrest on its foreign foes including the United States, sees its crackdown of protests as preserving national sovereignty.

The rights group HRANA said that as of Friday, 517 protesters had been killed during unrest, including 70 minors. It said 68 members of the security forces had also been killed.

As many as 19,262 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.

Iranian officials have said that up to 300 people, including members of the security forces, have died.

The first protester known to be executed was 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari on 8 December, less than three months after his arrest. He was accused of burning a trash bin, blocking a road, stabbing a member of the Basij militia with a machete and threatening public safety.

Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged from a crane in public on Dec. 12 in the northeastern city of Mashhad, less than a month after his arrest. He was accused of stabbing to death two Basij members and wounding four other people in Mashhad.

 

World+Biz

Iran / protesters / hanged

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

7h | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

9h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

4h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

6h | TBS Insight
Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals