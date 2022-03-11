External factors force pause in Iran nuclear talks, EU says

Middle East

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 05:56 pm

Related News

External factors force pause in Iran nuclear talks, EU says

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 05:56 pm
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, 15 January 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, 15 January 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Iran and world powers will pause talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal due to "external factors", the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Friday, after last-minute Russian demands threatened to torpedo otherwise largely completed talks.

"A pause in #ViennaTalks is needed, due to external factors," Josep Borrell said on Twitter. "A final text is essentially ready and on the table."

Tehran on Thursday suggested there were new obstacles to reviving the deal. Washington underlined that it had no intention of accommodating Russia's demands, which it has said have nothing to do with the Iran talks. It added that a small number of outstanding and difficult issues were still yet to be resolved for a deal to be reached.

Parties in the talks had been expecting to conclude by last Sunday a deal that would bring Iran back into compliance with restrictions on its rapidly advancing nuclear activities, and see the United States rejoining the accord. Nearly four years ago the then U.S. President Donald Trump decided to leave the 2015 nuclear deal, and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

However, on Saturday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov unexpectedly demanded sweeping guarantees that Russian trade with Iran would not be affected by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine - a demand Western powers say is unacceptable and Washington has insisted it will not entertain.

Russia's demand initially angered Tehran and appeared to help it and Washington move towards agreement on the few remaining thorny issues, diplomats said, but a sudden volley of public comments by Iranian officials including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday suggested the wind had turned.

"As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all JCPOA participants and the US to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement," Borrell said, referring to the full name of the accord, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

World+Biz

Iran nuclear deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

7h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

9h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

4h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

6h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

7h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh