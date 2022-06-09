Explosive drone detonates in Iraq's northern city of Erbil

Middle East

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 10:30 am

Related News

Explosive drone detonates in Iraq's northern city of Erbil

The explosive drone detonated on Pirmam road in Erbil's outskirts at 9:35 pm Iraq time

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 10:30 am
Explosive drone detonates in Iraq&#039;s northern city of Erbil

A drone exploded in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday injuring three people and damaging several cars, according to a statement by Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service.

The explosive drone detonated on Pirmam road in Erbil's outskirts at 9:35 p.m. Iraq time, the statement said.

Two security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the drone was shot down.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A security source said earlier that a drone attack targeted the US consulate but did not give further details.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi told Kurdish Prime Minister Masoud Barzani in a phone call that Baghdad will cooperate with Erbil to hold the perpetrators accountable, according to a statement.

"Bomb-laden drone hit Erbil-Pirmam road, causing civilian injuries and damage," the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said on Twitter. "Iraq does not need self-proclaimed armed arbiters. Asserting State authority is essential. If the perpetrators are known, call them out and hold them to account."

Last month, Iran Revolutionary Guards artillery fire hit an area north of Erbil, targeting what Iranian state television described as terrorist bases.

Also, in March the Guards attacked the capital of the Kurdish region with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies

At least three other attacks have targeted oil refineries in Erbil since the March attack, but no group has claimed responsibility for them.

World+Biz

Iraq / Explosive drone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

2h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

4h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

2h | Pursuit
Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rules for achieving success at work

Rules for achieving success at work

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

4h | Videos
Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

16h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble