Dubai's ‘Storm Coaster’ named as ‘fastest vertical launch rollercoaster’

Middle East

Hindustan Times
28 October, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 02:12 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Guinness World Records (GWR) on Wednesday named the 'Storm Coaster' in Dubai as the world's "fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster". The roller coaster is located inside the Dubai Hills Mall. The 'Storm Coaster' has a vertical launch speed of 41 kilometers per hour and was achieved by Emaar Entertainment LLC, said an official statement by the Guinness World Records.

The world's largest vertical launch roller coaster had officially opened on 17 February 2022.

"The Storm Coaster is an indoor roller coaster located at Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai, UAE. The Storm sees riders hurtling indoors at a top vertical launch speed of 41km per hour along a 670-metre track that twists throughout the building," the statement read.

According to the senior marketing manager at GWR, "Dubai has added another achievement to its long list of world-class attractions through Emaar's new addition", reported Alarabiya News.

The Storm Rollercoaster on its official Instagram handle also posted a video after the GWR's announcement. "We are thrilled to announce that we earned a Guinness World Record for being the World's Fastest Vertical Launch Roller Coaster", the caption read.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Burj Khalifa was also lit up to celebrate the Storm Coaster's record breaking tag.

