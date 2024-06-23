Drone attack causes damage to vessel west of Yemen's Hodeidah

Drone attack causes damage to vessel west of Yemen's Hodeidah

Yemen's fighter Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war with Hamas fighters in Gaza

Houthi followers participate in a parade as part of a &#039;popular army&#039; mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen February 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/ File Photo
Houthi followers participate in a parade as part of a 'popular army' mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen February 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/ File Photo

A drone attack caused damage to a merchant vessel 65 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and British security firm Ambrey said on Sunday.

"All crew members are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," UKMTO said in an advisory note.

In a separate note, Ambrey identified the vessel as a "Liberia-flagged fully cellular container ship", without providing its name. It said no injuries were reported. 

Yemen's fighter Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war with Hamas fighters in Gaza.

In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers. 

 

