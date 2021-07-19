De facto UAE leader arrives in Saudi Arabia amid tensions

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan was met by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the capital Riyadh

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 27, 2019
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 27, 2019

The United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, state media said, at a time of tensions between the two Gulf allies that led this month to an open standoff over oil policy.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan was met by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the capital Riyadh.

A public dispute this month between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi disrupted policy setting by OPEC+, an oil producers' group that comprises OPEC and a numver of allies. On Sunday, OPEC+ secured agreement to boost oil supplies after the two Gulf producers reached an understanding

Analysts say increasing economic competition is laying bare differences between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the kingdom moves to challenge its smaller neighbour's dominance as the region's business, trade and tourism hub.

State media did not say what the Emirati leader would do during the visit.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) / United Arab Emirates (UAE)

