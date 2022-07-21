Cameras to replace peacekeepers at strategic Red Sea strait

Middle East

Reuters
21 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:01 pm

Related News

Cameras to replace peacekeepers at strategic Red Sea strait

Reuters
21 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:01 pm
A man stands opposite the modern port at the harbour in Port Sudan at Red Sea State, File. . REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
A man stands opposite the modern port at the harbour in Port Sudan at Red Sea State, File. . REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Remote-controlled cameras will take over responsibility from US-led peacekeepers for ensuring international shipping retains freedom of access to the Gulf of Aqaba, whose coastline is shared by Israel and three Arab nations, officials said.

Tiran island, which lies in the straits of the same name at the mouth of the gulf, was handed to Saudi Arabia from Egypt along with next-door Sanafir island in 2017.

During a visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia last week, US President Joe Biden announced that the tiny Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) contingent on Tiran would depart.

The MFO monitors a 1979 US-brokered peace accord between Egypt and Israel, which deployed peacekeepers across the demilitarised Sinai and - to ensure free movement in and out of the Gulf of Aqaba - atop Tiran.

The Straits of Tiran have a chequered history: Egypt blockaded them in May 1967, among triggers for its war with Israel the next month. The countries fought another war in the Sinai in 1973.

Any MFO redeployment from the island requires Egyptian, US and Israeli agreement. None of those countries, nor the MFO, has publicly discussed when the contingent will leave nor what might follow.

But an official from one of the countries told Reuters: "The peacekeepers will be replaced by a camera-based system."

Two officials from another of the countries said cameras already in place at an MFO base in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, 4 km (2.5 miles) across the Straits of Tiran from the now Saudi-held islands, would be upgraded for the task.

A diplomatic source who has visited Tiran said the MFO had cameras there as well. Should such cameras be kept and operated, it could entail security coordination between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which have no formal ties.

A person in Washington familiar with the matter said the agreement called for cameras to be placed at the contingent's existing facilities, leaving open the possibility of both Sharm el-Sheikh and Tiran as placement sites.

"It was important to Israel that as part of this process there be no compromising the commitment Israel got from Egypt, back with the peace deal, most importantly regarding freedom of shipping," said Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the United States.

"This matter has been addressed," he told Tel Aviv radio station 102 FM.

World+Biz

Red Sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

4h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

6h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

1h | Videos
How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

6h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership