Abbas says Palestinian Authority will 'reconsider' relations with US

Middle East

AFP
20 April, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 10:07 pm

Related News

Abbas says Palestinian Authority will 'reconsider' relations with US

His remarks came "on the heels of the United States' use of veto power" at the UN Security Council.

AFP
20 April, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 10:07 pm
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia November 23, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia November 23, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

The Palestinian Authority will "reconsider" its relationship with the United States after Washington vetoed a Palestinian bid for full UN membership earlier this week, president Mahmud Abbas said Saturday.

"The Palestinian leadership will reconsider bilateral relations with the United States to ensure the protection of our people's interests, our cause, and our rights," Abbas told the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Wafa said his remarks came "on the heels of the United States' use of veto power" at the UN Security Council.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Thursday's vote saw 12 countries on the Council back a resolution recommending full Palestinian membership and two -- Britain and Switzerland -- abstain.

Only the United States, Israel's staunchest ally, voted against, using its veto to block the resolution.

Abbas said the Palestinian leadership will "develop a new strategy to protect Palestinian national decisions independently and follow a Palestinian agenda rather than an American vision or regional agendas".

He said Palestinians would "not remain hostage to policies that have proven their failure and have been exposed to the entire world".

And he said the stance of the US government had "generated unprecedented anger among the Palestinian people and the region's populations, potentially pushing the region towards further instability, chaos and terrorism".

Hamas-Israel war / Top News / World+Biz

Palestinian Authority (PA) / Mahmoud Abbas / United States / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

14h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

51m | Videos
Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

2h | Videos
Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

4h | Videos
Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

4h | Videos