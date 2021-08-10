Unvaccinated Germans face more Covid tests to avoid restrictions

Europe

Reuters
10 August, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 03:38 pm

Related News

Unvaccinated Germans face more Covid tests to avoid restrictions

Less than seven weeks before a federal election, Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states will try to agree on measures to avoid a new wave of infections, driven by the spread of the Delta variant, and avert unpopular restrictions

Reuters
10 August, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 03:38 pm
A general view of a crossroad close to Hackesche Hoefe in the city centre, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A general view of a crossroad close to Hackesche Hoefe in the city centre, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Germany needs to increase testing and boost vaccinations to avoid another Covid-19 lockdown, the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor said on Tuesday, before government talks to curb a rise in new cases.

Less than seven weeks before a federal election, Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states will try to agree on measures to avoid a new wave of infections, driven by the spread of the Delta variant, and avert unpopular restrictions.

"We want to and will test more to avoid a new lockdown," Armin Laschet told the North Rhine-Westphalia assembly.

Hoping to become chancellor after a Sept. 26 election, Laschet is desperate to avoid new restrictions and said Germany should introduce incentives to encourage more people to get vaccinated and also ramp up compulsory testing.

A draft document prepared for the talks, due to start in the afternoon, proposes that people who are neither vaccinated nor recovered must test negative for Covid-19 to be able to enter indoor restaurants, take part in religious ceremonies and do indoor sport.

The document also showed that the leaders will agree to end free coronavirus tests in October in an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"I expect that this free offer will be lifted from the middle of October," Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller, a member of the Social Democrats who share power on the federal level with Merkel's conservatives, told ZDF television.

Germany had made the tests free for all in March to make a gradual return to normal life possible after a lockdown to break a third wave of Covid-19. Although around 55% of Germans are fully vaccinated, the pace of jabs has slowed.

Germany has recorded more than 3,000 cases a day in the last week, bringing the total to 3.79 million. Germany's death toll is 91,803. The nationwide seven-day incidence rose on Tuesday to 23.5 per 100,000 people, up from 23.1 on Monday.

Coronavirus chronicle / World+Biz

Germany / Covid-19 Restrictions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

22h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership