Ukraine says it downs 28 out of 29 drones launched by Russia overnight

Europe

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:39 pm

Related News

Ukraine says it downs 28 out of 29 drones launched by Russia overnight

Russia has stepped up drone and missile attacks around Ukraine this spring, dealing significant damage to its energy infrastructure

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:39 pm
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine March 13, 2024. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ File photo
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine March 13, 2024. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ File photo

Ukrainian forces shot down 28 out of 29 drones used by Russian forces in an overnight attack on seven regions, Ukraine's air force said in a statement on Tuesday.

The drone attack damaged four private residences, 25 trucks and buses in Kharkiv, injuring five people, according to the region's governor Oleh Syniehubov and Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry's statements on the Telegram messaging app. 

A missile attack later in the morning targeted transport infrastructure and injured two more people in the city, the governor added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Two drones shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region damaged outbuildings, with no casualties reported by the region's governor.

Three Shahed-type drones were shot down over the Kherson region, with 14 more shot down over the Odessa region, according to the Ukrainian military.

The rest of the drones targeted the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions. 

Reuters could not independently verify the information on damages.

Russia has stepped up drone and missile attacks around Ukraine this spring, dealing significant damage to its energy infrastructure.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia-Ukraine war / Ukraine-Russia war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

4h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What causes polar lights?

What causes polar lights?

30m | Videos
Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

1h | Videos
Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

4h | Videos
Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

15h | Videos